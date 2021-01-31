PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Nor’easter is expected to dump the most snowfall Philadelphia has seen in five years. That has the Streets Department out fighting the storm, while others are taking it all in stride.

Meanwhile, the city is under a snow emergency through Tuesday as a powerful, long-duration winter storm impacts the area. The snow emergency went into effect at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“Crews will continue snow operations until all conditions are safe for travel,” Managing Director Tumar Alexander said. “However, this storm is expected to bring heavy snow and high winds. Residents should be mindful of fallen tree limbs and possible power and signal outages. Our goal is to make roads passable and return the city back to normal operations as quickly as possible.”

The City has declared a snow emergency beginning today, January 31, 2021 at 6 p.m. Below are important updates about snow emergency routes, trash and recycling collections, updates to City services and more ⬇️ #PHLsnow https://t.co/StXP5eG2lh — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) January 31, 2021

The winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and high winds with the current forecast showing snow totals of eight to 12 inches across the city.

Larry Levine didn’t let the lack of hills in Rittenhouse Square stop him from taking his daughter Abigail sledding.

“Abigail was wondering if there’s enough snow for playing and I said let’s give it a try,” Larry Levine said.

Dad to the rescue when you want to go sledding, but there’s no hills! 😂Caught this sweet father-daughter duo in #RittenhouseSquare tonight. Can’t wait to do this with my little guy! 🥰 @cbsphilly #cbs3snow #cbs3weather #Philly #snowday ☃️ pic.twitter.com/rfTFEw6wp7 — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) February 1, 2021

But mostly, the park went straight to the dogs as the snow began to accumulate in the city in the early evening.

“They were originally developed in Switzerland, for the mountains, they’re called Bernese Mountain Dogs, so this is their element, they’re really happy,” Nancy Speck of Philadelphia said.

While lots of fun for some, the steady snowfall means long workdays for others.

The City of Philadelphia has more than 400 trucks outfitted to respond to the multi-day storm, with employees and contractors on the clock for 12-hour shifts through Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner for Transportation Richard Montanez says city residents have responsibilities too.

“We’re asking all snow routes to be moved, cleared, parking to be moved,” Montanez said. “Citizens to clear 36 inch pathway for everyone in their sidewalks, make sure their sidewalks are salted, free of ice, things like that for our residents.”

Back at Rittenhouse, the Church of the Holy Trinity provided overnight shelter to those with nowhere else to go.

Daniel Markowitz is trying to help his friend Jules find a more long-term housing solution. He’s calling on other places of worship to open their doors to the homeless as well, storm or no storm.

“Come together and give them shelter while your houses of worship are closed because of this pandemic, and no one deserves to sleep outside,” Markowitz said.

Due to the storm, trash and recycling collections are suspended for Monday, Feb. 1. Hold Monday's materials until next Monday. Collection updates for the remainder of the week coming soon. Sanitation Convenience Centers are closed on Monday. More info: https://t.co/gG6X7D5gjX pic.twitter.com/dzZWQwA6b6 — philastreets (@PhilaStreets) January 31, 2021

The storm is already impacting trash pickup this week. Anyone with Monday pickup is being asked to hold onto their trash until Next Monday. As the storm progresses, the city will make decisions about pickup for the rest of the week.

A number of Pennsylvania townships and boroughs across the region have declared snow emergencies ahead of the anticipated storm.

Philadelphia is under a code blue. You can call a dedicated hotline if you see someone on the streets who is in need of food or shelter. The number is 215-232-1984.

Also, residents are asked to bring their animals inside. The extreme cold and snow is dangerous for animals too. In the City of Philadelphia, if you see a dog outside without proper shelter or water access, call ACCT Philly at 267-385-3800.

CBS3’s Trang Do contributed to this report.

