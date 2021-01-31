WEATHER ALERTImpending Nor’easter Forecast To Bring Most Snowfall To Philadelphia In Five Years
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in Feltonville. Investigators were called to a home on the 4900 block of Rorer Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.

That is where they found a 20-year-old man shot in the head.

He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

