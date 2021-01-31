PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With very cold and very snowy weather coming up, animal advocate Carol Erickson refers to this kind of weather as the kindness cruelty scale for people. That is because if you’re kind, you’re going to be bringing your pets inside.

But if you’re cruel you’re going to be leaving them out in what is life-threatening weather for them, dogs and cats can get hyperthermia as well. There are rules regulations laws regarding that.

Erickson wanted to make sure that people understand the importance of bringing in their animals in this kind of weather.

The city of Philadelphia can enforce code blue, that’s when a police officer and a member of the Animal Care and Control Team can come out, they can issue fines and request the animals brought inside.

She also says if you see an animal you can call the Pennsylvania SPCA at, 866-601-7722 or just go on to pscpa.org and fill out the online form if you want to report any cruelty that you see.

Any animals that are outside and stuck outside, have to have maintain their body heat. That is not easy to do in this weather so it is much easier to bring them in.

Erickson also talked about a study that used pheromones to help ease interactions between dogs and cats in your home.

And that study produced some good results. During the study, researchers used two different diffusers one called “feel away friends” and the other one called “adaptil”

Watch the video for this week’s full segment.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Weather: Powerful, Long-Duration Winter Storm Forecast To Bring Most Snowfall To City In 5 Years

Philadelphia Acting Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Caroline Johnson Resigns Amid Philly Fighting COVID Controversy

Chosen 300 Ministries In Overdrive To Help Homeless As Winter Storm Barrels Toward Philadelphia Region