PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pennsylvania healthcare product company is hoping its new type of face mask could be a “game-changer” in the fight against COVID-19. Ramshield Inc. is a female-owned business based in Exton.

The president and managing director Samantha Partovi joined CBS3 Thursday morning to tell us about the business.

The new technology is called the AVF Shield and has a cartridge system.

“So the mask actually, the technology, is highlighted in the actual cartridge that you see here,” Partovi said. “It is a cotton fabric that’s overlaid with electroceutical technology and when the fabric comes in contact with moisture it creates an electrical charge, so to speak, when any virus or microorganisms hit this cartridge, it registers them inactive. So it electrocutes them so they cannot reproduce on the mask or get through the cartridge and the cartridge lasts 90 days, so, it can be replaced. It pops out.”

The masks can be used for “well over a year.”

They can be disinfected at night with just soap and water or can be put into the dishwasher.

Partovi says the first shipment is getting ready to head out soon. The company has been speaking with a lot of different companies where whether it is healthcare, government, and consumers as well.

“We think in order to help stem this spread of coronavirus, that we need to reach as many people as possible,” Partovi said.

The price of the mask is $39.99. It includes the mask, the cartridge, and a couple of the bands for around your ears. The cartridges are retailing for 15.99 to 17.99.

