PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – City officials are expected to unveil details Wednesday on the Philadelphia School District’s hybrid reopening plan. Students have not physically been in school for almost a year now.

The city is set to announce its plans later today on how they will return Philadelphia’s students and staff to classrooms. But the teachers union says the city must do more to protect everyone.

The district has been in an all-virtual learning setting since last March. While the full details will be announced at noon, we know it includes bringing pre-K through second graders back in a hybrid schedule beginning next month. But before any in-person learning resumes, Jerry Jordan, the president of the teachers’ union, says teachers need to be prioritized for the vaccine.

The union entered into a memorandum of understanding with the city on returning teachers, staff and students to classrooms. It was agreed upon before the vaccine rollout. It includes everyone wearing masks, social distancing, and ventilation in the buildings. While teachers are included in the 1B phase of vaccinations, which the city is now administering, vaccines are in short supply so teachers have been moved down the list. The union says they need to be prioritized before students return.

Meanwhile, the city says students may be losing ground.

“The one thing that I don’t think is helpful for any of us is for schools to reopen and then have to close because of an outbreak in a building,” Jordan said. ” I think it’s much smarter for schools to just hold out a little bit longer because we do have a routine even though it may not be the best ideal way of teaching but the staff and the kids are accustomed to the remote instruction at this time.”

“The lower grades are the less exposed, and they are also the citizens of our city who are losing the most ground by not be being in school. In earlier years the child’s education is some of the most important years and these kids are almost a year behind now where they would be in their matriculation,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

That news conference with the school district is set for noon.

