PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say a 12-year-old boy has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his sister, 9-year-old Nyssa Davis, in North Philadelphia last week. Police discovered Davis shot in the head inside of a home on the 2300 block of North Bouvier Street, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 20.

Police say Davis was home unattended at the time of the shooting with her 5-year-old cousin and 12-year-old brother.

They were alerted to the incident by the 12-year-old boy, who called 911.

The girl was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Two guns were recovered from the house.

The girl’s father, 39-year-old Blake Davis, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child and other related charges.

It’s a string of events that shattered a family and community.

“I don’t see no sunshine today. I lost my baby. I never had a sad or dull moment with her — there’s like no sad pictures with Nyssa, all my memories with Nyssa is happy,” Nyssa’s mother said. “Her dad, he loved her to death. I know Blake right now is crying. He’s broken on the inside.”

Police had originally said the 9-year-old girl was shot in the head and killed by the 5-year-old.

In 2020, over 100 children were shot in the city.

“We have to do better in terms of protecting our children from gun violence of all types,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “We’ve had enough. We have to come together as a community. We have to come together as criminal justice partners. We have to come together, with all the institutions and all the organizations and do better. This is unacceptable.”

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Blake Davis Charged After 9-Year-Old Daughter Shot In Head, Killed By 5-Year-Old In North Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Mother Of Nyssa Davis, 9-Year-Old Girl Shot, Killed By 5-Year-Old Cousin, Speaks Out

Community Holds Vigil, Balloon Release For 9-Year-Old Nyssa Davis Who Was Shot In Head, Killed By 5-Year-Old In North Philly