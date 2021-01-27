WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — If you have an old unpaid parking ticket in Wilmington, you have a little more time to clear your record. The city has extended its parking amnesty program until Feb. 28.
Here’s how the program works.
The program applies to parking tickets issued between 2017 and 2019.
You just have to pay the ticket at face value and then all penalties will be waived.
If you want to pay for an old ticket, you can do so by clicking here.
