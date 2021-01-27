PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is launching a new effort that is symbolic of the times. Eyewitness News was at 15th Street Station in Center City on Wednesday for the launch of Mask Force Philly.
Customer ambassadors will make their way throughout the system.
They’ll have complimentary masks for riders who don’t have one.
They will also thank riders for complying with the rules by wearing a mask.
“For everyone who’s already doing their part, do not let your guard down,” SEPTA GM Leslie Richards said. “You need to stay vigilant and wear your masks. And for the few who are not wearing masks, now is the time.”
SEPTA says compliance with their mask requirement is over 90%.
