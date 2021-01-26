PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Special Olympics traditionally uses the Polar Plunge to raise awareness for the cause but in the middle of a pandemic, they’ve had to come up with something new. CBS3’s Pat Gallen helped start the extremely chilly challenge for a great cause.

The Special Olympics provides athletes with intellectual disabilities an opportunity to stay active, make friends, and engage in competition.

Abdul Muhammad is one of the competitors who has benefitted.

“Right now, I’m involved in basketball and I played flag football this past season,” he said.

But unfortunately, because of the pandemic, Abdul and so many other athletes have been on the sidelines.

It also means the Polar Plunge, an annual event to raise awareness, has had to pivot.

“Of course, we can’t get together in big groups like we’ve done historically. So, we came up with this great idea of a Polar Pop and we’re really excited about it because we think it’s going to be a fun way to bring everybody together this year,” said Matthew Aaron with Special Olympics.

So it’s our pleasure to help kick off the 2021 Special Olympics Polar Pop here on CBS3, with the help of some friends like Aaron.

So many others across our the state are Polar Popping, as well.

After each pop, the goal is to challenge friends, colleagues, and co-workers via social media to join in on the brutally cold fun.

