PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager was shot and killed in a vacant lot in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. Police say the 18-year-old man’s body was discovered shortly before 2 p.m. on the 4200 block of Fairmount Street.
The victim was shot in the chest and the left side of his body.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
