PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly Fighting COVID is out as a major partner with the city in the fight against the coronavirus. The waiting area at the Philly Fighting COVID vaccination clinic is empty.
The city says they are working to find other partners to administer the shots. But, as of now, the partnership with Philly Fighting COVID is terminated.
When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
“At this site we can vaccinate between 100 and 450 people per hour, 1,000 to 4,000 people every single day,” Philly Fighting COVID Chief Security Officer Dr. Karol Osipowicz said.
Philly Fighting COVID spoke with Eyewitness News earlier this month on their efforts to test and vaccinate. But what they didn’t tell the city is that their status was changing.
According to the city, Philly Fighting COVID’s corporate structure changed from a nonprofit to a for-profit. The change in structure came with changes to their privacy policy. The city’s health department says they are currently looking for other providers to administer the vaccines.
In an email with Eyewitness News, the health department says they have contact information for people who were given the vaccines by Philly Fighting COVID and they also have the required second doses on reserve.
Philly Fighting COVID was the city’s largest vaccination center. We did reach out to them but haven’t yet heard back.
