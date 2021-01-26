JACKSON TWP., N.J. (CBS) — Six Flags Great Adventure is getting ready to open its newest roller coaster. The amusement park just put the last piece of track together for the new Jersey Devil Coaster.
This will be the world’s tallest, longest and fastest single-rail coaster when it opens later this year.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
Darby School Security Guard L’Toray Hill Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Student At Day Care, School
Police: Teen Shot, Killed In Vacant Lot In West Philadelphia
Philadelphia Working To Find Other Partners To Administer COVID-19 Vaccines After Cutting Ties With Philly Fighting COVID