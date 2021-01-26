CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
JACKSON TWP., N.J. (CBS) — Six Flags Great Adventure is getting ready to open its newest roller coaster. The amusement park just put the last piece of track together for the new Jersey Devil Coaster.

This will be the world’s tallest, longest and fastest single-rail coaster when it opens later this year.

