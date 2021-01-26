PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are asking drivers to stay vigilant as the city continues to see a rise in carjackings. Philadelphia police say carjackings rose last year in the city to 410.
This number is up from 225 carjackings in 2019. So far this year, there have been 28 reported carjackings in the city.
Other major cities, such as Chicago and Minneapolis, have reported similar increases.
“Just a reminder that carjackings are still on the rise. Please refer to the below flyer for helpful tips on how not to be a victim of this crime,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Robert McKeever tweeted.
Police say drivers should:
- Park in well-lit areas
- Always be hyper-aware of your surroundings
- Equip your car with an anti-theft device
- Lock your doors while driving or parked
- Avoid driving alone at night when possible
- Don’t stop for apparently stranded strangers along the road. Note their location and pull over in a safe place once you’ve passed to call for help
Police suggest you always carry a cell phone with you when you exit your vehicle and use your best judgment when driving and parking in unfamiliar areas.
