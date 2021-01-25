PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Department of Justice says it’s now concerned alleged Capitol rioter Riley Williams might destroy evidence. At a court hearing Monday, officials said that includes the possibility she may have, or could have, deleted online messages and accounts.

Prosecutors allege the 22-year old woman from Harrisburg was involved in the theft of a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 riot and plotted to sell it to Russia.

Video from the riot shows a woman matching Williams’ description exhorting invaders to go “upstairs, upstairs, upstairs” during the attack, which briefly disrupted certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

In adding the theft-related charges on Tuesday, a Virginia-based FBI agent said Williams was recorded on closed-circuit cameras in the Capitol going into and coming out of Pelosi’s office.

The agent’s affidavit said a cellphone video that was likely shot by Williams shows a man’s gloved hand lifting an HP laptop from a table, and the caption read, “they got the laptop.”

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, has said a laptop used only for presentations was taken from a conference room.

Williams is accused of theft, obstruction and trespassing, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

