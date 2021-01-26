HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is blaming the federal government for the slow rollout of vaccines in the commonwealth.
“So at this point, we have a need for 8 million vaccines and we have received 1.5 million vaccines. So one of the big constraints that we’re all working under is the lack of supply and that’s facing states all across the country,” Wolf said during a press conference on Tuesday.
The governor went on to say that he’s hopeful the Biden Administration can improve vaccine distribution.
On Tuesday, health officials announced an additional 4,628 cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 812,495.
