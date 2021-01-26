BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Bensalem are investigating a hit-and-run. Police say a woman was hit in the parking lot of the Bensalem Square Shopping Center on Knights Road sometime before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The woman’s condition is unknown.
There is visible damage to the windows of an office that belongs to Saint Mary Medical Center.
Car parts and an overturned shopping cart are also scattered across what appears to be a very large crime scene.
It appears part of a headlight left on the scene is of a Cadillac SRX SUV.
