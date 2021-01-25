TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is asking residents to have patience as the state continues to administer its very limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, 565,000 residents have received the shot.
More than 2 million have pre-registered.
“There is far more demand for vaccines at this moment than we have actual supply of doses available to us,” Murphy said. “We continue to ensure an equitable distribution across our state and to ensure that in addition to our frontline health care workers and first responders, that those residents at highest risk, whether due to age or medical history and condition or both, are vaccinated first.”
The state’s telephone hotline for residents to call to schedule a vaccine appointment went live Monday morning.
The governor says there were 17,000 callers in the first hour.
The call center’s number is 855-568-0545.
