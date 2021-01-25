WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a little boy from our area who could be in danger. Police say 6-year-old Isaac Hwang was last seen Sunday afternoon in Wyncote, Montgomery County with 35-year-old Jaemyung Hwang.
Police say Jaemyung Hwang is the boy’s father. They were last known to be at the father’s house in the Wyncote section of Cheltenham Township.
Police tell Eyewitness News the little boy may be at special risk of harm or injury.
The pair were seen traveling in a 2021 blue BMW X5.
The car has a license plate from Virginia, tag number U44997.
Please call Pennsylvania State Police if you have seen them or the car.
