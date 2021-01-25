WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Chester County authorities are investigating after a family was found dead inside their home. Police say four members of a family were found dead Sunday afternoon on the 100 block of Mountain View Drive in West Whiteland Township.
Officers say they were asked to check in on the family by an out-of-state relative.
Investigators say preliminary findings indicate a murder-suicide and say there’s no threat to the community.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
‘Watched My Friend Take His Last Breath’: Shooting At Birthday Celebration In Burlington County Leaves Two Dead
$1 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Pennsylvania, New Jersey
Police: Ex-Husband Charged In Murder Of Gladys Coriano, Shot To Death While Sitting In Parked SUV Outside Fox Chase Home