PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles officially have a new head coach. On Sunday, the team announced the hiring of Nick Sirianni, the 39-year-old served as the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive coordinator for the past three years.

Official: Nick Sirianni has been named head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/zMV95oIXFV — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 24, 2021

Under Sirianni, the Colts were ninth in scoring at 28 points-per-game and 10th in yards at 378 yards-per-game.

The Colts were a top-10 offense under Sirianni in two of his three years as offensive coordinator.

Sirianni broke into the NFL in 2009 as a quality control coach with the Kansas City Chiefs. He worked his way up, becoming a wide receivers and quarterbacks coach moving from Kansas City to the San Diego Chargers and eventually Indianapolis.

Sirianni was the right-hand man of former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who oversaw Carson Wentz’s career year in 2017 with the Eagles.

Sirianni is the fifth head coach of Jeffrey Lurie’s tenure as the Eagles’ owner.

The Eagles interviewed 10 candidates before making the hire.

The Eagles fired Doug Pederson, the only head coach to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl title, on Jan. 11. Pederson was fired after a second meeting with Lurie following a 4-11-1 season.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Weather: Wintry Mess Takes Aim At Delaware Valley Early Next Week

Parents Could Receive Monthly Payments With Expanded Child Tax Credit

Five More New Jersey Residents, Including Corrections Officer Marissa Suarez, Arrested For Role In US Capitol Riots