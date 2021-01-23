PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first third to almost two-thirds of the winter season has been fairly quiet across the area, with our only legitimate snow coming before Christmas. That could change early next week.

While the more in-depth details of the system are still coming together, here is what we know so far about next week’s potential snowmaker.

The models have hinted at this system for about a week now but have been fairly divergent on the solution of how it will play out early next week. Over the last 24 hours or so, the picture is becoming clearer, but a lot still needs to be nailed down.

One area that is starting to get more solidified is the timing of the entire event. The overall pattern has slowed in all the major model outputs and at this time, it looks like this will be a late-Monday through early-Wednesday event.

We are likely to see the precipitation begin sometime in the later afternoon or evening on Monday, before it eventually wraps up early in the day on Wednesday.

Originally, it seemed as though the heaviest of the precipitation would fall during the day Monday, but that has been pushed to a later time as well.

Right now, the bulk of the precipitation will fall on Monday night and through the day on Tuesday. Even during the time of heaviest precipitation, rates will be fairly low due to the overall disorganized nature of the system, as well as the lack of moisture associated with it.

As we know, this weekend is going to be some of the coldest air we have seen so far this winter season. The question then becomes will this cold air be strong enough to keep most or all of the precipitation as snow?

Right now, that does not seem to be the case. While there is a chance for snow at the onset of the storm late on Monday, warm air will intrude and we will likely see a time of sleet and snow mix.

There is a small chance for some freezing rain and icing to occur as well along the I-95 corridor and out to the west, toward Delaware and Chester Counties.

Also, due to the relatively dry nature of a winter atmosphere and the fact that there is not a lot of moisture being brought in with this storm, the threat of a change to purely rain in Philly and across areas outside of far South Jersey, like the shore, is pretty slim.

Cold air will wrap back into the system though, starting Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday night. However, by that time, most of the moisture will be gone so only a few lingering flurries or snow showers would likely be possible as we head into Wednesday morning.

Of course, who sees snow and how much is the big question with any winter storm. Right now, if you are hoping for a significant or blockbuster type snow event you will be out of luck.

While it is not wise to try and pinpoint snow amounts at this time, it looks like the best chance to see accumulating snow will be from the Lehigh Valley and north into the Poconos.

While snow could be possible south of that region, it will be mixing with sleet, freezing rain or even some limited plain rain at times. So, while there could be measurable snow in these areas like Philly and the Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs, the chance at this time is much lower than in northern communities.

Even without the threat of heavy snow across the region, we will still have plenty of negative impacts from this system. Travel will be very difficult at times, especially from Monday evening through Tuesday night.

During this time, we will likely be dealing with slippery roads thanks to snow, sleet or freezing rain.

While no winter weather headlines have been issued yet from the National Weather Service, we will likely see some form of advisory issued by the end of the weekend. The best option at this time would be to stay off the road if possible on Monday night and Tuesday.

We will continue to update the details of the forecast over the weekend, so make sure to stay with the Eyewitness Weather Team for continuing coverage.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

New Jersey Identifies Its First Two Cases Of COVID-19 UK Variant

Blake Davis Charged After 9-Year-Old Daughter Shot In Head, Killed By 5-Year-Old In North Philly

Stimulus Check Update: When Could The Third Payment Arrive?