BREAKING:Philadelphia Eagles Hire Nick Sirianni, Indianapolis Colts’ Offensive Coordinator, As Head Coach, Report Says
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have a new head coach. The Birds on Thursday hired 39-year-old Nick Sirianni from the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

Sirianni was the Colts’ offensive coordinator for the past three seasons, with former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich at the helm. Previously, Sirianni was the Kansas City Chiefs’ assistant coach for three seasons, before going to the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, an NFL source described Sirianni as “fairly smart but not super smart,” but he’s “likely to top out at a B-level coach for a team that is in the mix to make the playoffs.”

Quincy Avery, a quarterbacks coach who worked with Jalen Hurts last summer, isn’t a fan of the hire.

Fan and pundit reactions were a mixed bag of liking the hire, not knowing anything about Sirianni, and settling on at least it’s not New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who reportedly was a finalist for the job.

It’s good to remember, though, that Eagles fans generally weren’t too pleased with the Doug Pederson hire either. That ultimately worked out all right.

