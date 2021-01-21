PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have a new head coach. The Birds on Thursday hired 39-year-old Nick Sirianni from the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

Sirianni was the Colts’ offensive coordinator for the past three seasons, with former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich at the helm. Previously, Sirianni was the Kansas City Chiefs’ assistant coach for three seasons, before going to the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, an NFL source described Sirianni as “fairly smart but not super smart,” but he’s “likely to top out at a B-level coach for a team that is in the mix to make the playoffs.”

From an NFL source familiar w/ Sirianni’s credentials as a HC: “Good guy, solid candidate. Fairly smart but not super smart. Concern is he is likely to top out at a B-level coach for team that is in the mix to make the playoffs, but not a real SB chance. Low drama, even keel.” — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 21, 2021

Quincy Avery, a quarterbacks coach who worked with Jalen Hurts last summer, isn’t a fan of the hire.

Even looking in a vacuum the Lions & Eagles hires aren’t good. It’s tiring talking about qualified black candidates being passed over but that’s kinda where we are. — quincy_avery (@Quincy_Avery) January 21, 2021

Fan and pundit reactions were a mixed bag of liking the hire, not knowing anything about Sirianni, and settling on at least it’s not New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who reportedly was a finalist for the job.

Nick Sirianni- A Young coach, with no head coaching experience & minimal recognition. I’m afraid the #Eagles new head coach may just be a puppet for management to control. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 21, 2021

My initial take on the Eagles' hiring of Nick Sirianni: He's not Josh McDaniels, which gives him a major advantage over Josh McDaniels. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) January 21, 2021

My gut feel, Sirianni is a home run hire. — Jack Fritz (@JackFritzWIP) January 21, 2021

Eagles fans who have never heard of Nick Sirianni before today: pic.twitter.com/Pje4KZS6s9 — Kevin Kinkead (@Kevin_Kinkead) January 21, 2021

Who the hell is Nick Sirianni? — FakeWIPCaller (@FakeWIPCaller) January 21, 2021

The Josh McDaniels in Philadelphia era was only a few hours shorter than the Josh McDaniels in Indianapolis era — mid-life crisis actor (@Southern_Philly) January 21, 2021

Strombolis for Sirianni start the movement every sunday https://t.co/BqmLN0JZti — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) January 21, 2021

ok fine at least it wasn't psycho mcdaniels https://t.co/jK29t90Obw — Treb (@treblaw) January 21, 2021

Nick Sirianni and his coaching staff. Confident they can fix Carson pic.twitter.com/rWDoHKrhrM — Charxey (@SnowmanEmbiid) January 21, 2021

The little I know about Nick Sirianni, I like. What I don't like is the perception (my own, but I assume for many) this was the #Eagles hire in part to placate Carson Wentz. Though, if you're sticking with the guy, I guess that's sort of what you have to do. — Andrew Kulp (@KulpSays) January 21, 2021

It’s a shame so many people will see this as a “at least it’s not Josh McDaniels” hire bc I honestly think Sirianni is a solid offensive mind capable of being a good coach. — Daniel Spevak (@D_Spevak) January 21, 2021

Hope Nick Sirianni subscribes to the kneecap diet — Jeff Neiburg (@Jeff_Neiburg) January 21, 2021

It’s good to remember, though, that Eagles fans generally weren’t too pleased with the Doug Pederson hire either. That ultimately worked out all right.

