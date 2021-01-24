PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia Eagles assistant coach Duce Staley has reportedly asked for his release after he was passed over for the team’s head coaching job. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Sunday that Staley will speak with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie soon.

Longtime #Eagles assistant Duce Staley has asked to be released from his contract, as @JClarkNBCS reported. He has a few teams interested in him. Staley will speak to owner Jeffrey Lurie soon and the sides will go from there. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 24, 2021

According to Garafolo, Staley has interest from a few other NFL teams, including the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

Staley, the fifth-leading rusher in franchise history, has been on the Eagles’ coaching staff in one role or another since 2010 when he was a coaching intern. He joined the Birds’ staff as a special teams quality control coach in 2011 and was elevated to running backs coach in 2013, a position he’s held since. In 2018, he was named assistant head coach following the Birds’ 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

This comes as the Eagles announced Nick Sirianni’s hiring on Sunday, posting on Twitter a photo of Sirianni wearing an Eagles visor and the caption: “Copped ourselves a head coach.”

Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons. He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago.

The 39-year-old Sirianni previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers.

Listen in on the moment that Nick Sirianni joined our franchise.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0dl654vW8T — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 24, 2021

The Eagles fired Doug Pederson following a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after he led the team to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.

Sirianni worked with Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers in Indianapolis and coached Rivers in San Diego and Matt Cassel in Kansas City. Now he’s tasked with figuring out how to get Carson Wentz back to his 2017 form. Wentz finished third in NFL MVP voting that season and helped the Eagles earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He tore two knee ligaments in Week 14 and watched Nick Foles lead the team to victory over New England and earn Super Bowl MVP honors.

Wentz is coming off the worst season of his five-year career and was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts for the final four games. Wentz’s $128 million, four-year contract kicks in this year, making it difficult for the Eagles to trade him. Sirianni’s top priority has to be solving the quarterback dilemma.

Sirianni began his NFL coaching career as offensive quality control coach in Kansas City in 2009. He also served as an assistant quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach during four seasons with the Chiefs.

Sirianni held the same positions during five seasons with the Chargers from 2013-17. He joined the Colts when Reich left Philadelphia to take over as head coach in 2018. The Colts finished in the top 10 in points and yards in two of Sirianni’s three seasons as offensive coordinator. They were top 10 in rushing offense the other season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have reportedly hired Jonathan Gannon as Sirianni’s defensive coordinator, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Eagles have agreed to terms with #Colts DBs coach Jonathan Gannon to be their new defensive coordinator, per me and @TomPelissero. A coveted candidate lands in Philly for Nick Sirianni. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2021

Gannon comes over from the Colts, where he served as the defensive backs coach.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Weather: Wintry Mess Takes Aim At Delaware Valley Early This Week

Parents Could Receive Monthly Payments With Expanded Child Tax Credit

Five More New Jersey Residents, Including Corrections Officer Marissa Suarez, Arrested For Role In US Capitol Riots