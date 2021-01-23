PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The victims of a double homicide inside a Bustleton apartment were identified on Saturday night. Police said 58-year-old Mark Ruff and 43-year-old Nicole Newell were shot and killed at an apartment building in the 9400 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard Friday afternoon.
Authorities said Ruff and Newell both were shot in the head.
According to police, a maintenance worker found Ruff’s body in the kitchen, while the Newell was located in the back bedroom.
Police said no weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made. Their investigation remains ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
