PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were shot and killed inside a Bustleton apartment on Friday afternoon. Philadelphia Police say the double homicide occurred at an apartment building on the 9400 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard.
According to police, a 50-year-old man and a woman between the ages of 30 and 40 were shot in the head.
A maintenance worker found the man’s body in the kitchen, while the woman was located in the back bedroom.
No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
