WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Dentists and other health care workers were able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday afternoon in Delaware. Dental Associates of Delaware hosted the clinic for Phase 1A eligible participants in the dental or health care fields.

Dental health care workers are in a high-risk category for exposure to COVID-19.

So, several dentists worked together to secure the vaccine for their staff members.

“It’s a small community here in Delaware. Between the physicians and dentists, we’re trying to do the best we can to vaccinate our staff,” Dr. Erik Bradley said.

Staff members became accredited vaccinators in the First State with plans to help at other vaccination clinics as needed.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia on Saturday, veterans who receive care at Veterans Affairs got their chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in University City. It was the Veterans Affairs’ first mass vaccination held at its medical center in University City. Veterans over the age of 75 and those with chronic conditions were able to take part.

There is some confusion over the coronavirus vaccine with some officials saying there are not enough doses for even the first people who were eligible.

Among the issues people are facing, websites to register are bogged down. Other problems include people skirting the system and registering out of line.

Officials say it could take until the summer before everyone who wants a vaccine can get one.

In Philadelphia, residents who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can now pre-register on a city-run website.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Weather: Wintry Mess Takes Aim At Delaware Valley Early Next Week

Parents Could Receive Monthly Payments With Expanded Child Tax Credit

Five More New Jersey Residents, Including Corrections Officer Marissa Suarez, Arrested For Role In US Capitol Riots