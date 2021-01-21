PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia residents who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can now pre-register on a city-run website. City officials announced Thursday a website where residents can provide their contact information and limited personal information to the Department of Health.

The city’s website, which is available in both English and Spanish, is phila.gov/vaccineinterest.

Officials said residents who complete the form would be contacted by city health officials or a city vaccine partner to schedule an appointment. Residents cannot schedule an appointment on the website, however, and it “may take weeks or months before residents will be able to schedule appointments” due to a limited supply, officials said.

“Having a vaccine against COVID is a major step forward, but we understand that many Philadelphians are frustrated by not knowing how to get vaccinated,” Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. “While we cannot make more doses of vaccine appear, with this sign-up, we can at least assure interested Philadelphians that they will be contacted when their opportunity to get vaccinated comes up.”

The city said it’s cooperating with other organizations with pre-registration websites, such as Philly Fighting COVID, the Black Doctor’s COVID-19 Consortium, and Acme. The city also said it’s working so that residents can register using any website or all of them.

Philadelphia is moving into Phase 1B of its vaccine rollout.

People who are eligible to receive the vaccine at this time are:

Health care workers

People who live in nursing homes

First responders (such as police officers and firefighters)

People who live and work in congregate settings, such as behavioral health facilities

People age 75 or older

People under age 75 who have:

Cancer

Organ transplant(s)

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes

Officials said more groups will begin to be vaccinated among additional vaccine doses becoming available.

