PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A source tells Eyewitness News that charges are expected to be filed against the father of the 9-year-old girl who was fatally shot in North Philadelphia on Wednesday. Police say a 5-year-old shot the girl in the head.
The two children were home unattended with a 12-year-old at the time of the shooting.
Sources tell Eyewitness News that the father of the victim is alleged to be ineligible to possess a weapon and already in police custody.
The deadly shooting happened on the 2300 block of North Bouvier Street around 11 a.m. yesterday.
Police say they were alerted to the incident by the 12-year-old, who called 911.
The girl was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Two guns were recovered from the house.
There is still no information about how the 5-year-old got a hold of the gun.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
Riley June Williams, Harrisburg Woman Accused Of Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop During Capitol Riots, Freed From Jail
Report: President Biden Inheriting Nonexistent Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution Plan, Must Start ‘From Scratch’
Woman, Gladys Coriano, Shot To Death While Sitting In Parked SUV Outside Her Fox Chase Home, Philadelphia Police Say