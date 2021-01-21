WASHINGTON (CBS) — It’s his first full day on the job and President Joe Biden is ready to tackle what has become his first priority — the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden will now have to tackle vaccine shortages and funding debates.

Biden began his first full day in office with a virtual prayer service.

The new president is focusing on the nation’s coronavirus response. On Thursday afternoon, Biden will sign ten executive orders which will, among other things, provide guidance to safely reopen schools, provide up to 100 million vaccine doses by the end of April, and invoke the Defense Production Act to enable that goal.

“A big issue here, which may seem obvious to many, is supply. We need more supplies of not just the vaccines, but materials to get them into the arms of Americans to effectively get this done,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Biden will also be meeting with Dr. Anthony Fauci and his coronavirus team.

The president says today’s executive actions will help, but acknowledges he will need Congress’ help to achieve these goals.

“There’s a long way to go. These are just executive actions — they are important, but we’re gonna need legislation for a lot of the things we’re going to do,” Biden said.

However, there is already pushback from Sen. Mitt Romney and other GOP senators to the president’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

“We just passed a program with over $900 billion in it,” Romney said. “I’m not looking for a new program in the immediate future.”

The White House says Biden plans to meet with congressional leaders soon to discuss how to move the package forward.

CBS News correspondent Sklyer Henry reports.

