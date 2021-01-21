PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are once again busy investigating shootings that left at least three people dead by late Wednesday night. The gun violence unfolded in neighborhoods across the city of Philadelphia.

The violence started just after 6:30 p.m. A 52-year-old woman identified as Gladys Coriano was shot in the head.

Her body was found slumped in the driver’s seat of her SUV, engine still running, just outside of her home on the 900 block of Hartel Avenue in Fox Chase.

“According to witnesses, a vehicle pulled up eastbound on Hartel and pulled up right next to her vehicle and then the shooter was seen reaching his arm out of the driver door window and firing shots from a very close range into the victim’s vehicle,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The gunman shot at least eight times.

That woman died at the hospital hours later.

In West Philadelphia, around 9:30 p.m., police found a 22-year-old man lying on the sidewalk of the 200 block of North Felton Street.

He had been shot multiple times. Police found at least nine spent shell casings near his body.

That man died at the hospital.

So did a 26-year-old man who police say was shot in the head and chest in North Philadelphia. That gunfire erupted around 11 p.m. at 25th and Gordon Streets.

“We know seven shots were fired from a semi-automatic gun. All seven of the shell casings were feet away from where the victim was laying on the sidewalk,” Small said. “So, it appears the shooter was standing very close to this 26-year-old victim.”

The motive for all three attacks remains unclear and no arrests have been made.

