PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was shot to death in Northeast Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 900 block of Hartel Avenue.
Police say the 52-year-old woman was sitting in her SUV, parked in front of her home, when another vehicle pulled up.
They say the shooter reached out of the driver’s side window and shot the victim several times.
Police tell Eyewitness News the victim knew her attacker.
No arrests have been made in this case.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
9-Year-Old Girl Dies After Shot In Head By 5-Year-Old Inside North Philadelphia Home, Police Say
2 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $1 Million Sold In New Jersey, 1 Sold In Pennsylvania As Jackpot Grows To $970 Million
Police: Woman In Custody After 28-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In South Philadelphia