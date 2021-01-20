PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is in police custody after a man was gunned down in South Philadelphia Tuesday night. According to police, this happened around 8:30 p.m. along the 1700 block of North Newkirk Street.
Officials say the 28-year-old man was shot twice in the back. Officers rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police say an argument led to the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
