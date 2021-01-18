CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a gunman opened fire on a car, killing the driver inside on Monday night. The shooting happened at Broad Street and Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia just before 9 p.m.

Witnesses tell police the gunman jumped out of a red car at a traffic light, walked up to the 29-year-old victim in a blue car and fired at least 16 rounds.

No arrests have been made.

