UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Upper Darby Township. Eyewitness News has learned disturbing new details about the investigation from court documents.

Upper Darby Township Police responded to an apartment complex for help Sunday morning, after a woman claimed she was raped, abused and held against her will.

The last time police saw Michael Kotwicki was when he was diving out the kitchen window from a third-floor apartment complex on South Oak Avenue.

A three-day-long nightmare had ended after, police say, the accuser was able to text her mother a desperate message for help once Kotwicki fell asleep.

That followed days, where according to a criminal complaint, the accuser told police she was repeatedly assaulted and her life and the life of her son were repeatedly threatened.

“It looked like the relationship was gonna end and he wasn’t gonna have that, and again, held her against her will since Friday evening — repeatedly strangled, beat her, and sexually assaulted her,” Upper Darby Township Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhart said.

Police say the accuser knew her attacker through a brief and rocky relationship.

Between Friday and Sunday, court records allegedly show the accuser attempted to escape with her baby unsuccessfully and only further infuriated Kotwicki.

At times, police say Kotwicki threatened to tie, gag and lock her in a closet after he allegedly warned he would break her teeth.

Investigators say he was last seen driving a 2020 gray Mitsubishi Mirage.

Police emphasize how lucky the accuser got in this matter.

“She was able to text a family member, asking that family member to call 911 and have the police sent, so thankfully she was able to do that or God knows what else would’ve happened here,” Bernhart said.

Police say Kotwicki is known to frequent the Springfield area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, 610-734-7693, or email socialmedia@udpd.org. Any information will remain anonymous.

