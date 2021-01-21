NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Montgomery County Democratic Committee is upgrading its security system after shots were fired in its headquarters. Officials say no one was inside the headquarters in Norristown when bullets blasted through the window.

No one was hurt, but three bullet holes were left behind.

“This is not what we’re supposed to be doing in life,” said Montgomery County Democratic Committee Chairman Joe Foster.

Police in Norristown are investigating after shots were fired into the headquarters of the Montgomery County Democratic Committee @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/LhKvEgWTxr — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 21, 2021

Norristown Police are looking for the person who fired three shots on Airy Street sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Three of the bullets went into the building that houses the Montgomery County Democratic Committee.

“Police found three bullets in the credenza by the window there. They were able to dig out two of them, one they could not. Pretty embedded, but they found what they needed to know,” Foster said.

Officials say the bullets were discovered by the committee’s executive director Wednesday afternoon when he came by to pick up mail.

The incident follows a warning sent to the committee earlier this month.

“We did receive a threatening email previously, that bad things would happen and they did mention the office directly,” Foster said.

In a statement, Norristown Police said, in part, “The specific contents of the email were made available to the police but will not be released publicly at this time. It is not known if the threatening email is related to this incident.”

However, committee officials believe the two incidents are related.

“This is the world we live in. This is the role that was created by individuals, the lies and violence,” Foster said.

Officers are looking through video to see if the shots fired incident was captured on camera.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it reviewed security footage but no cameras captured the incident.

