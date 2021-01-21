PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are searching for the two suspects wanted in the brutal beating of a 83-year-old man on New Year’s Eve, who later died from his injuries. Police said Mauricio Gesmundo was beaten in his home near Fairhill and Pike Streets.
Family members found him bound and gagged.
The suspects were caught on surveillance video entering and exiting Gesmundo’s home. A safe was taken and the suspects fled the scene with over $30,000, according to police.
Police say Gesmundo succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 18.
The victim’s son, Geo Gesmundo, said his father lived in the home for 41 years and wants justice for a man that he describes as someone who would do anything for his family and his community.
“I just don’t understand how anyone can do this to any human being, let alone an 83-year-old,” he said. “If there’s anyone on my dad’s street that witnessed anything, we’re just hoping someone can speak up.”
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
