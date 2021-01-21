PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed just a block away from his home in North Philadelphia. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at North 25th and West Gordon Streets.
Police say the 26-year-old victim was shot in the head and chest.
He died at the hospital.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gunfire.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
