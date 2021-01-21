CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia. Police say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed on the 200 hundred block of North Felton Street, just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In West Philadelphia

Police say the victim was shot multiple times, including in his head.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

No word yet on a motive and no arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

9-Year-Old Girl Dies After Shot In Head By 5-Year-Old Inside North Philadelphia Home, Police Say

Woman Shot To Death While Sitting In Parked SUV Outside Her Fox Chase Home, Philadelphia Police Say

Police: Woman In Custody After 28-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In South Philadelphia

 