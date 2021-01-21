Police: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia. Police say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed on the 200 hundred block of North Felton Street, just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the victim was shot multiple times, including in his head.
He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
No word yet on a motive and no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
