PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 61-year-old man was struck by a stray bullet during a gunfight in North Philadelphia Thursday night. It happened on the 1300 block of West Seltzer Street.
Police say two men were shooting at each other as they ran up the street. That’s when the 61-year-old man was struck by a stray bullet in the ankle.
He is currently in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
