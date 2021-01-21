HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The FBI on Thursday arrested a dating and relationship strategist from Haddonfield in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots. Prosecutors say Patrick Stedman chronicled his storming of the building online.

According to a criminal complaint, the 32-year-old resident, who lives with his parents, posted videos of himself traveling to Washington, D.C. and taking part in the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In a video, Stedman said he and other rioters climbed up the back part of the Capitol window and got all the way into the chambers.

“I was pretty much in the first wave, and we broke down the doors and climbed up the back part of the Capitol building and got all the way into the chambers,” he posted, according to a criminal affidavit.

The FBI was alerted to Stedman by a former high school classmate and a former college classmate, according to the affidavit.

Stedman’s Twitter bio contains a link to a website that promises “daily emails on sex and female psychology.”

In a tweet Wednesday, Stedman wrote he would be “taking this opportunity to unplug for a few days and focus on writing, lifting, and meditation.”

Stedman is charged with disorderly conduct and illegally entering Capitol grounds.

He is expected to be released on $50,000 bail later today.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

