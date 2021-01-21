CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man is facing child porn and sexual abuse charges. The District Attorney’s Office said Thursday the suspect is 66-year-old Ivan Jackson-Freeman of Chester.

Authorities say the charges stem from his involvement with a 14-year-old boy who was a family friend.

“It is a sad but true fact that the incidence of child abuse and exploitation has never been higher. Just last week the Child Abuse and Exploitation Task Force announced an arrest in a case involving the rape of a child by a family friend. The case we announce today involves a young man and a trusted family member. In each case, a child’s trust was unconscionably abused,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. “As a result of the pandemic, and the absence of in-person classes and after-school activities, we have fewer trusted eyes on our children. It has never been more important for members of the community to serve as our eyes and ears. If you see something, say something.”

Jackson-Freeman is behind bars tonight.

“I created the Child Abuse and Exploitation Task Force precisely because of cases such as this one. Their specialized resources and training help my office successfully prosecute these heartbreaking cases. We are all incredibly grateful to every member of the Task Force for their commitment to dealing with the challenges presented by this difficult work,” Stollsteimer said. “I particularly want to thank Task Force members Officer Alvarez and Detective Bucci, and Assistant District Attorney Chris Boggs, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, for their work on this case. I also want to express our deep appreciation to the staff of the Child Advocacy Center.”

