NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — It’s a big honor for the University of Delaware. The school’s drum line will be a part of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

They’ve not only been practicing for the 46th presidential inauguration, but the University of Delaware’s drum line has also been quarantining as they prepare to escort Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to the White House on Wednesday after they’re sworn into office.

“As a family, we are more than happy for him right now, over-excited. I wish we could attend. This will probably be the first band meeting that we haven’t been able to participate in ever,” father Eric Abner Sr. said.

Abner Sr. is one proud father.

He and his wife have attended each of Eric’s performances since he was 8. But Wednesday’s event will be the first they won’t attend in-person due to COVID-19 and security concerns.

“I think we can put that aside for a second just to realize that we’re going to be literally marching on national television. I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of people cheering for us at home,” University of Delaware marching band drum major Eric Abner said.

Eric is one of four drum majors who will be performing Wednesday.

About 45 members of the University of Delaware’s marching band will be marching alongside Howard University’s drum line — Biden and harris’ alma maters.

“We’ve been living here. We’re trying to create a bubble so we won’t be in contact with anybody else. We had to submit negative COVID tests a couple days before entering so theoretically none of us should have COVID right now. We’re also wearing masks at all times,” Eric said.

The country is only hours away from making history, and Eric is just proud to be a part of it.

“I didn’t realize that I would end up marching in a presidential inauguration, a historical one for that. It’s an honor,” Eric said.

