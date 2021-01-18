PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot in the foot in West Philadelphia. According to officials, this happened Monday evening at 57th Street and Haverford Avenue.
Police say the teenager was shot once in the left foot and was rushed to a nearby hospital by officers, where he is in stable condition.
There is no word on what sparked the gunfire. No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
This latest act of gun violence comes as some Philadelphia residents look for ways to curb the violence around the city following a year that saw a near-record level of homicides.
