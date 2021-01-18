WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A 2-year-old child was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Waterford Township Monday afternoon, police say. It happened on the 1800 block of Bisbee Avenue.
Police responded to the scene to find the child suffering from multiple injuries. The child was airlifted to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.
An investigation into what led to the incident continues.
