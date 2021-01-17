PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire has damaged a three-story building in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Firefighters got the call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 2800 block of Frankford Avenue.
At this time there are no reports of injuries.
Investigators say the fire is under investigators for suspicious activity.
