PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man and a woman were critically wounded in a triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, police said Friday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. in the 5800 block of Trinity Street.

Police said a 26-year-old man was shot twice in his chest, once in his right armpit and once in his left forearm. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

A 40-year-old woman was shot once in her left and right arm and once in her chest, according to police. Police said she is in critical condition at the hospital.

Authorities said a 27-year-old man was shot once in the left thigh and placed in stable condition.

So far, authorities said no arrests have been made.

Elsewhere in Philadelphia on Friday, four teenagers are in the hospital after a quadruple shooting in the city’s Logan section. The incident happened in the 5000 block of North 10th Street.

Police said two 16-year-old boys, a 15-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old boy were injured in the shooting. All four victims were placed in stable condition, according to Philadelphia police.

There are no arrests in that shooting at this time either, police said.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

