PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four teens were injured in a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood Friday night. Police say it happened on the 5000 block of North 10th Street.
Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot once in the hip and once in the arm.
A 16-year-old boy was shot three times — once in the chest, in the foot, and in the arm.
Another 16-year-old boy was shot once in the thigh.
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the hip.
All victims are currently in stable condition, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
