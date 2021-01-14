PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The countdown is on for the long-anticipated opening of the Live! Casino and Hotel in South Philadelphia. The site opens next Tuesday for club members.
Eyewitness News got a sneak peek today. The venue spans 510,000 square feet with slot machines, a luxury hotel, dining and entertainment space.
The venue is expected to pump $2 billion into the local economy.
Visitors to the Live! Casino will have to undergo temperature checks on arrival. Owners say they spared no expense when it came to safety.
“We’ve installed software on the gaming systems that allow, when somebody sits down and plays, the machines on either side of them will shut off to force social distancing so that they have a space to themselves,” Cordish Gaming President Rob Norton said.
The casino opens to the general public on Feb. 11.
If you are interested in joining the team, they are hiring.
