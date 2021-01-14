PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is on high alert. Security is expected to be tight next week, especially around local landmarks. As of right now, authorities are planning a heightened show of force and they say violence will not be tolerated.

To be clear, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says there’s no specific threat. The extra security precautions going into effect this weekend and through next week’s inauguration is out of an abundance of caution.

The attack on the U.S. Capitol is a sight law enforcement is working to ensure won’t happen again.

“For those people who are bent on violence and are bent on terrifying groups of people or individuals, we have a different message,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

“Violence, vandalism and other criminal behavior like we witnessed at the Capitol last week will not be tolerated,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Law enforcement officials and local lawmakers gathered at the district attorney’s office to put the word out.

“The First Amendment doesn’t give anyone the right to riot or break into the Capitol or participate in any violent insurrection,” Councilwoman Cherelle Parker said.

Law enforcement will have a heightened presence this weekend and into next week around Philadelphia.

“Officers will be on standby in the event of public demonstrations, as well as incidents of civil unrest,” Outlaw said.

As the FBI and Philadelphia Police, in addition to local and state law enforcement, continue to gather leads from last week’s insurrection, they are on high alert for any possible acts of politically-motivated violence leading up to the inauguration.

“We are focused right now on identifying, investigating and disrupting any potential threat of violence or criminal activity. And we are working very closely with our local partners to continuously share this information based on tips provided by the public,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Driscoll.

Commissioner Outlaw says all time off has been suspended for all city police officers. She says there will be enough coverage in the city, but if need be, they will rely on outside agencies to help out.

