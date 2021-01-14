PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President-elect Joe Biden is known as a lover of ice cream, and so it is fitting that an ice cream maker is launching a line of inauguration-themed flavors.
Ice Cream Jubilee is out with Cuppa Joe, a coffee-flavored ice cream, as well as Vanilla Chocolate Chip, which is Biden’s favorite flavor.
Two flavors pay tribute to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ home state. Cardamom Amaretto includes California almonds and Cardamom Kulfi, a spiced ice cream, which is a nod to Harris’ Indian heritage. Rose Mimosa is a nod to California’s wine country.
You can order the ice cream online by clicking here.
